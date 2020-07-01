Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTLF. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,615,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after buying an additional 107,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 231,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.