Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Realty Income stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,508,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,604,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $57,035,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,083,000 after purchasing an additional 966,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.