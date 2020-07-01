Zions Bancorporation NA Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 269.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

