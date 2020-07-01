Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Boosted by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KEY. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.10 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

KEY opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,591,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 19,919.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.