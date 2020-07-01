BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,192,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 238,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,330,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

KNSA opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. BofA Securities increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $344,762.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

