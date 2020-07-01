CyrusOne Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CONE)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

CONE opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,193 shares of company stock worth $4,779,616 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

