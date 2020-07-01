Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Gap Down to $15.43

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.43. Simmons First National shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 12,642 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,134.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simmons First National by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

