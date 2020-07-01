Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $50.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $48.13, with a volume of 4686273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Micron Technology Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
Micron Technology Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
Zions Bancorporation NA Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share
Zions Bancorporation NA Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Bank Lifted by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Bank Lifted by Piper Sandler
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive Inc Decreased by Analyst
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive Inc Decreased by Analyst
La-Z-Boy Incorporated Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.
Renasant Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Renasant Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report