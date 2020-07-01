Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.21. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 6,759 shares.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

The stock has a market cap of $408.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 165,000 shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

