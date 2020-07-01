Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.15. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 20,587 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCON shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

