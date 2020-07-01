Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.80. Boxlight shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 376,452 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities upgraded Boxlight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 449.12% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 707,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $707,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

