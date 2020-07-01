Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.33). Savara posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Savara has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Savara by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

