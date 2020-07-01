Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

