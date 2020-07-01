Piper Sandler Comments on Evans Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million.

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca bought 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,286.68. Insiders purchased a total of 2,532 shares of company stock worth $63,145 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

