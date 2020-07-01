Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.38. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

HBNC stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 334.7% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

