QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong Sells 21,187 Shares

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $212,929.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $190,387.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $516.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

