Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 23,616 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.39.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRCA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

