BidaskClub Lowers Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Strong Sell

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amc Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at about $34,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after acquiring an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Amc Networks by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 230,783 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

