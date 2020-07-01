Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.98

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBMFF. ValuEngine raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

