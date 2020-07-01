VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.50

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 37890400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VBIV shares. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $689.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.69.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 987,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 604,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 223,118 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

