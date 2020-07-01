$2.34 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.32. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $4.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $17.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

URI opened at $147.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Rentals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after acquiring an additional 321,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in United Rentals by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,128,000 after acquiring an additional 294,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

