-$1.00 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Hawaiian reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 181.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($7.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($4.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of HA opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

