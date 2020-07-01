Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 24,904 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $22,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 15,269 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $670,767.17.

On Monday, June 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 172,425 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $7,384,962.75.

On Friday, June 19th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 47,767 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $2,008,124.68.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 87,319 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $3,683,115.42.

On Monday, June 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 129,154 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $5,442,549.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80.

ALLO stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

