Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $16,570,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 123,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.