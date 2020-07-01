Legal & General Group Plc Buys 742 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1,193.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PDFS stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $19.64.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

