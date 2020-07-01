Invesco Ltd. Has $18.12 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.23% of The GEO Group worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

