Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 261.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WNS were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

