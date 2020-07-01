Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

