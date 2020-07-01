Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 298 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $1,126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $5,765,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autoliv by 44.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 135,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

