Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,142 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 572,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,844 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 10,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

