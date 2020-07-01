Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 3,351.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 271,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

