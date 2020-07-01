Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

