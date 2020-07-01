Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,235 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 517.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

NYSE:SERV opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

