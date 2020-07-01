Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,314 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 115,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Glaukos by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,393,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,876,000 after buying an additional 667,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,531,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Glaukos by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,860,000 after buying an additional 357,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Glaukos by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 237,199 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

