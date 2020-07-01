Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 251,048 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 47.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,855,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,677 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,576,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,522,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 636,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of AGI opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.