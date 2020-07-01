iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $108.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

