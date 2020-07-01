Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWP opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.