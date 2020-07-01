Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

UHAL stock opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.88. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

