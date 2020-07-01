Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 733.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 516,501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 452.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 606,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 497,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 68.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 454,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 211.5% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 520,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 353,609 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Banco Santander downgraded Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

