Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PFSI opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $43.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $614,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $249,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,258 shares of company stock worth $11,637,549 in the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.
PennyMac Financial Services Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
