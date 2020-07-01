Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

