Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $304.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.18. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

