Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Trimmed by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,899,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,530,000 after acquiring an additional 252,034 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,242,000 after buying an additional 646,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after buying an additional 279,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.