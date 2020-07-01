FY2020 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.06.

TSE GWO opened at C$23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 17.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

