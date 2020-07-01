11,986 Shares in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,986 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUBI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $87,542.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 649,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 48,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $247,132.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,022 shares of company stock worth $1,633,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

