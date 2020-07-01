Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,120 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAIL. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $98.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

