Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 158,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

