Jane Street Group LLC Has $486,000 Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

