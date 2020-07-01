Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

