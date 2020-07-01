Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,396 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 65.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $160.58.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

